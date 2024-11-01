Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $221.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

