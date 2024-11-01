WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 2,090 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

