Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.

Waters stock opened at $322.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.75. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $234.04 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

