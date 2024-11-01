Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

W stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.42.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 39.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

