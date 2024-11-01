Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,327 shares of company stock worth $16,916,720. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

