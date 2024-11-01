Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

SWK opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

