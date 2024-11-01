Get alerts:

Whitestone REIT, a Maryland-based company engaged in real estate investment, recently disclosed its financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company’s performance was outlined in a press release dated October 30, 2024, as per the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the report, Whitestone REIT provided an overview of its operational and financial performance during the specified periods. The company furnished a copy of the said press release and a Quarterly Operating and Financial Supplemental Package as attachments to the Form 8-K filing, detailed as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

The information contained in the Form 8-K, along with the accompanying exhibits, has been provided for public access, offering insight into Whitestone REIT’s financial health and operational developments. It is important to note that the content of this filing, including the exhibits, has not been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, nor does it serve as a reference for any future filings envisioned by the company.

Whitestone REIT, with its corporate headquarters situated in Houston, Texas, is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WSR. The company operates in the real estate sector, primarily focusing on acquiring, managing, leasing, and redeveloping commercial properties, including community-centered retail venues.

As per the regulatory filing, Whitestone REIT has complied with the reporting obligations under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by providing valuable insights into its financial performance for the specified periods. Investors and stakeholders can refer to the available information to evaluate the company’s recent operational and financial standing.

Additionally, the company confirmed that the filing did not serve as a platform for written communications under Rule 425, soliciting material under Rule #14a-12, or pre-commencement communications under Rule 14d-2(b) or Rule 13e-4(c) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This disclosure underlines Whitestone REIT’s commitment to transparency and timely dissemination of financial information for the benefit of its shareholders, investors, and the broader financial community. The company continues to uphold its dedication to providing regular updates on its performance and strategic initiatives in alignment with regulatory requirements.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

