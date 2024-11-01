Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 898.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 57,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 876.6% during the third quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 74,864.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 107,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

