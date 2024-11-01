Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XRX. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.28). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $8,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 75.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

