Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.42 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

