Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $21.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of YMAB opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

