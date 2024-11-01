Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.