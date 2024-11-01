Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Workday Earnings

Get Workday alerts:

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average of $236.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after acquiring an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 152.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.