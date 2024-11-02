10,258 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

