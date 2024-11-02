1,087 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.72 and a 12 month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.