11,844 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 60.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 772,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 281,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.01.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,042,718.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,718.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $375,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,110.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,548. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

