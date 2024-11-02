1,330 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

BLDR opened at $172.02 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

