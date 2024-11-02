16,198 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,198 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 632,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 160,325 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

