1,757 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jabil by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,347 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.