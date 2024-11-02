1,940 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

