6,301 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 8.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in HP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in HP by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

