917 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $235.61 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $137.68 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

