abrdn plc Acquires 322,255 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,255 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $19.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.68%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

