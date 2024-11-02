abrdn plc Buys 129 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

Shares of BLD opened at $353.94 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $249.89 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

