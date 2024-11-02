abrdn plc Buys 13,079 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.72.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

