abrdn plc Buys 32,370 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.