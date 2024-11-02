abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.39% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OMAB opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

