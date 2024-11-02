abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPCFree Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,617 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,311,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,372 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 241,746 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

