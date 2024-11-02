abrdn plc Grows Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,882 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after acquiring an additional 309,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,436,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,925,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 416,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Bank of America increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

