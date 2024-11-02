abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 155.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,902 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $25,487,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $19,185,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,914,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,639 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

VIPS stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

