abrdn plc Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

