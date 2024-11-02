abrdn plc Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

XEL opened at $66.69 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

