abrdn plc Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

