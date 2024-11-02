abrdn plc Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.33.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

HubSpot stock opened at $565.23 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7,460.42 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

