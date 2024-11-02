abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 142,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $55,026,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek by 723.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

CAMT stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

