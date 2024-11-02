abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 70.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.