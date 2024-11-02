abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.30 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

