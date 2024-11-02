abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,972 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 63,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

