abrdn plc Sells 15,641 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHM opened at $128.38 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

