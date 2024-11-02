abrdn plc Sells 24,723 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,723 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 108.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $7,063,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

