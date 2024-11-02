abrdn plc Sells 52,021 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 715.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $276.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average is $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.