abrdn plc Sells 54,812 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,812 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 14.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,518,000 after acquiring an additional 380,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Onsemi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.
In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.99 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
