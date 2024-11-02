abrdn plc Sells 54,812 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,812 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 14.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,518,000 after acquiring an additional 380,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Onsemi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.99 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.