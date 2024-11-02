abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

