Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $126.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.