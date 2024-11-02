Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Addus HomeCare Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADUS opened at $126.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
