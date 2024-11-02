adidas FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Get adidas alerts:

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADDYY stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $134.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 23.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

