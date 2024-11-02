Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $105.91 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,178,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

