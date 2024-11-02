AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 32.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $227.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

