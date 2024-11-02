Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $193.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18.

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.