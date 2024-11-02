Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $193.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18.
Insider Activity
In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
