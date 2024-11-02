Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 15.8 %
AKTX stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
