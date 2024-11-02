Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,935.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AA opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

